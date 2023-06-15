The free show, complete with family entertainment and stalls, returns to Berry Hill Park on Sunday, June 25 (10 am to 4 pm) after its hugely successful debut last year.

And among the 140 classic vehicles on display will be Bessie, the quirky car first driven by Jon Pertwee, the third Dr Who, back in 1970.

It appeared in numerous episodes after that, with the likes of Tom Baker, Peter Davison and Sylvester McCoy at the wheel, until it was retired in 1993.

Bessie, the quirky car that appeared in several episodes of 'Dr Who' from 1970 to 1993. Here it is being driven by Jon Pertwee, the third doctor.

The original now stands at the National Motor Museum in Hampshire. Although it looks like a vintage car, it is actually a 1954 Ford Popular 103E with a modified Edwardian body.

The one on its way to Berry Hill Park belongs to Peter Mayo, of Mansfield industrial equipment company Mayo Engineering. And it is hoped it will help to attract hundreds of visitors to the show, which is one of the events supporting Mansfield District Council’s plan to turn the much-loved park into a ‘destination venue’.

"Everything is in place,” said chief organiser Pete Draycott, 75, a retired engineer and car enthusiast. “All we need now is good weather.

"We have an array of vehicles coming along, including a 1910 Austin and an old Greene King Brewery lorry dating back to the 1950s. There will be a nice spread from the early 1900s to the 2000s.

Retired Mansfield engineer Pete Draycott, pictured with wife Sandra and one of his own classic cars, is the chief organiser of the Berry Hill Park show.

"We will have much more entertainment this year, with more than 20 stalls, music, food and drink, and something for all the family. We hope to build on the success of last year’s show.”

The all-day entertainment will be hosted by Acacia Radio, of Annesley Woodhouse, with appearances by Blidworth Brass Band, Beatles tribute band The Fab Two, singer Danny Draycott, who is Pete’s son, and circus and magic entertainer Rapide.

Many local charities and organisations will have stalls, including the Mansfield-based Nottinghamshire Mining Museum, which will invite visitors to don a virtual-reality headset to find out what it was like to work down a pit.

Mansfield Fire Museum will be there with a couple of 1960s fire engines, as well as Hucknall Flying Club with its model aeroplanes.

This steam car, dating back to 1910, was one of the main attractions at last year's inaugural show.

The Blidworth-based Men In Sheds project for older men will be showcasing a woodworking workshop, while a group of woodturners will be on hand with a lathe, creating items on site.

Among the classic cars to make an appearance last year were an amazing, yellow 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air, a spectacular 1993 GMC Sierra truck and an E-Type Jaguar.

This year’s event is being run in conjunction with the Nottingham Triumph Sports Six Club, whose area organisers, Nigel Hill and Di Allen, say they are delighted to support it.

They said: “It is a great opportunity to see a selection of historic vehicles from the golden age of motoring, lovingly restored and maintained by their dedicated owners.

"Some of these vehicles were the backbone of our motoring industry during the last century.”