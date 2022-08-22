Dozens of visas issued for refugees to stay in Ashfield and Mansfield – as new survey finds more support needed for hosts

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since March, Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion have been able to apply for a visa to stay in the UK under the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme.

The scheme, also known as Homes for Ukraine, allows individuals to host refugees for a minimum of six months.

As of August 2, 74 visas had been issued for refugees staying with hosts in Mansfield – 53 of which had arrived in the UK as of the day before.

A further 63 have been issued for Ashfield.

A new survey has suggested hosts need more financial help from the Government amid the cost-of-living crisis, which has rapidly pushed up the price of food, energy and fuel.

Across the UK, more than 17,000 sponsors responded to the questionnaire between July 7 and 14, with more than 70 per cent saying the crisis has impacted their ability to provide support.

Among those who said they were only planning on hosting for six months, or were not sure, 40 per cent said an increase in the £350 monthly payments they receive would encourage them to provide accommodation longer term.

The Refugee Council, which advocates for those fleeing conflict, said support and advice was needed to stop arrangements from breaking down and refugees becoming homeless.

Enver Solomon, council chief executive officer, said the cost-of-living crisis was an ‘additional burden’ to those who have already faced significant hardship.

The survey shows many hosts supported their guests beyond providing accommodation and have found the experience to be a positive one.

More than nine in 10 hosts have helped set up services for those staying with them and 58 per cent say they have helped with sorting school and university places.

Another 37 per cent say they would consider hosting people fleeing from foreign conflicts again.

Refugees minister Richard Harrington said the survey results were ‘testament to the goodwill the British public has shown the people of Ukraine’.