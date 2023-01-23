Dozens of people were homeless in Broxtowe on any given night last year, data shows
Dozens of people were homeless in Broxtowe on any given night in 2022, new estimates suggest.
Homelessness charity Shelter has used government statistics, Freedom of Information requests and data from the membership charity Homeless Link to work out how many people are without a home in England.
It estimates 62 people were homeless in Broxtowe on any given night in 2022 – including 26 children.
This was equivalent to one in every 1,789 people in the area, the charity said.
All the homeless people in Broxtowe were in temporary accommodation.
These figures do not include the various forms of hidden or unofficial homelessness, such as sofa surfing or overcrowded homes.
A spokesperson for Broxtowe Borough Council said: “Homelessness is something which the council takes very seriously and we aim to prevent homelessness wherever possible.
“In 2022, we supported 110 homeless households. We own 16 units of temporary accommodation which we use, rather than bed and breakfast accommodation wherever possible.
“We have worked to improve our understanding of hidden or unofficial homeless households, including analysis of our waiting list of applicants that are sofa surfing.
“We have very low numbers of rough sleepers and our annual count conducted in November 2022 was verified as 2.
“We encourage all rough sleepers to engage with our Street Outreach service and have successfully supported many rough sleepers into permanent housing.”
Across the East Midlands, 5,933 people were estimated to be homeless on any given night in 2022 – one in every 822 residents in the region.
A Government spokeswoman said it had given £366 million to local authorities this year to help prevent evictions and provide temporary housing.
“Over half a million households have been prevented from becoming homeless since 2018 through the Homelessness Reduction Act," they added.
“We are also providing significant support to help people through these tough times by holding down energy bills and delivering up to £1,350 in direct cash payments to millions of vulnerable households.”