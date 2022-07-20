Doughnotts opens its first kiosk at McArthur Glen East Midlands Designer Outlet

The new kiosk, which has been created by Capital Kiosks, provides a stunning and eye catching sales space in a prime position on the main mall outside the food court.

Oliver Marshall at FHP, who secured the site, said: “We have worked closely with Doughnotts over the last six years to help them find the best possible sites, the latest acquisition at East Midlands Designer Outlet is a real step forward for them and puts them alongside global brands like Boss, Nike, Adidas, Haribo and Five Guys.

"The centre provides a great shopper experience with strong annual footfall and we are confident they will perform really well here.”

Doughnotts has opened a new kiosk at McArthur Glen East Midlands Designer Outlet

Wade Smith, Doughnotts co-founder and director, said: “We considered this location a few years ago but we weren’t a seven day business back then, so it’s amazing to see all this come together now.

"It is our first kiosk site and we are so pleased with how it looks. We are excited for this new chapter, the kiosk looks amazing and we are hoping it opens the doors for more kiosk opportunities across the Midlands.

"We love working with FHP, as a small business they provide us with the best advice as part of our growth strategy.”

The new kiosk is Doughnotts fifth site joining Nottingham, Lincoln, Leicester and Beeston.