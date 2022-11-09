Don't forget to get your raffle tickets and help support Sutton's John Eastwood Hospice

To purchase your raffle tickets contact John Eastwood Hospice on 01623 622626 or pop into the hospice in Mansfield Road, Sutton, between 8.30am and 4.30pm, Monday to Friday.

Tickets are 50p each or £2.50 for a book.

The raffle will be drawn at the Christmas Fair on Saturday, December 3, which is taking place from 11am to 3pm.

Get your tickets for the John Eastwood Hospice Christmas raffle

Raffle prizes include luxury hampers, £200 of Love2Shop vouchers, Lego gift box, Ninja Foodi Max, Champagne, Johnny Walker Black Label whisky, candles, Burberry fragrance, cuddly bears and a Ghost gift set.

There will be something at the for everyone Christmas Fair including music from a choir, food and refreshments, cake stall, Christmas bric-a-brac, Christmas gifts and crafts, fashion, tombola and Santa’s Grotto.