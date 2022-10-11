Donation of football tickets to Skegby Junior Academy inspires pupils to play sport

Following the England Women’s football team’s recent success at the European 2022 Championship, a local businessman who grew up in the area, Craig Gould, founder of Make Consulting, and MP for Ashfield and Eastwood, Lee Anderson, teamed up to find a way to support more pupils to get into football.

Mr Gould, collaborating with Mr Anderson, kindly donated a Nottingham Forest Women Football Club season ticket to Skegby Junior Academy alongside 150 other schools in Ashfield to help promote women’s football in schools and the student population.

The ticket at Skegby will allow two adults and two children to attend home games.

Craig Gould and Lee Anderson visited Skegby Junior Academy alongside Nottingham Forest Midfielder, Naomi Powell, and Nottingham Forest Coach, Andy Cook, to present them with a Nottingham Forest Women Football Club season ticket

To present the tickets, Mr Gould and Mr Anderson visited the Academy alongside Nottingham Forest Midfielder, Naomi Powell, and Nottingham Forest Coach, Andy Cook.

Pauline Marples, principal at Skegby Junior Academy, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Mr Gould and Mr Anderson for this amazing donation of season tickets.

"Following the championships, we have seen an increase in our pupils’, especially female pupils’, interest in the sport and it is fantastic that these tickets will foster this enjoyment further and inspire them to get involved in the game.

