Domino's could be in run for its money with rapidly expanding pizza chain heading to Mansfield area

Fireaway, the UK’s fastest-growing pizza takeaway chain, will soon open in Mansfield Woodhouse.

The company has enjoyed spectacular growth since launching in London in 2016. It now has more than 90 outlets across the country and looks to open 100 by the end of 2021.

As part of this expansion the new branch will be opening its doors at its new premises on High Street on November 2.

Fireaway is heading to the Mansfield area

Fireaway’s phenomenal success story is based on attention to detail combined with a desire to be different.

Founder Mario Aleppo set out to create an unrivalled pizza experience by going to Italy and meeting farmers who now send him their choicest peeled tomatoes directly from Naples.

He then negotiated with mills in northern Italy who prepare the flour to his own specifications.

These are brought together on a daily basis to ensure freshness and baked for no more than three minutes in 400 degrees oven.

The company hopes to have 100 outlets by the end of the year

Fireaway’s mouth-watering menu provides pizza lovers with a choice of four bases, four cheeses, four meats and 20 toppings, all available for the same price.

Among them is the Nutella Pizza, which is unique to Fireaway.

Mario said: “We like to innovate and have also introduced the full range of gluten-free and vegan options to ensure there is something for everyone.”

The new branches are open from 12 noon to 11 pm seven days a week and are partnered with Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.