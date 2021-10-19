There's another chance for Mansfield and Ashfield residents to explore courses at West Notts College

The event is aimed at people of all ages as both the full-time programmes for school leavers and qualifications for adults will be showcased at this event.

On Wednesday, November 3, the open event, which runs from 5.30pm at the Derby Road campus in Mansfield, will enable visitors to speak to tutors from all curriculum areas including childcare, uniformed protection services, health and social care, beauty therapy, travel, tourism and aviation, music, business and more.

Those who are looking to study at the college after school can learn more about life at college, the kind of experience they will get in a college classroom, and discover the extra-curricular activities open to them once they become a student.

The event will take place at the college's Derby Road Campus

For adult learners wanting to return to college to take their qualifications higher, or simply want to try something new, tutors will be available to talk though the many course options on offer.

Full and part-time courses are available for adults, as well as community courses, professional qualifications and work-based learning.

Student support teams such as financial support and additional learning support will be available to advise individuals on the help they can offer to students whilst at the college.

Additionally the careers team and apprenticeship team will be available for potential new students to speak to, to help them to decide which career path they might wish to choose.

To register for the open event, click here