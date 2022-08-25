Dog walker’s 'heartbreak' after Mansfield Woodhouse path fenced off – but landowners say it's for 'greater interest' of community
A war of words has broken out over the blocking of a riverside path along a Mansfield Woodhouse nature trail – but landowners say the closure is for the ‘greater interest’ of the community.
Kevan Shipley said he was shocked to find part of a path on the Maun Valley trail, off New Mill Lane, fenced off.
“The path was being used even more through lockdown as it is idyllic and on the doorstep,” said the 51-year-old innovation manager, from Mansfield Woodhouse.
“I would take my dog there regularly.
“The path has been walked on for generations. I am just heartbroken, as it was part of the community.
“The owners bought the land with a popular path – residents were always going to feel strongly.
“We will be appealing, as we believe it should be a public right of way.”
He said any residents who share his feelings can get in touch by emailing [email protected]
The new landowners, a couple from Edwinstowe who declined to be named, say they want to preserve the environment and protect the site from damage, which is why they have fenced it off – and there is easy access around the closure.
They said: “There is a bridleway down the side of the land that is accessible to the public.
“The path by the river has never been a public footpath.
“We believe our development is for the greater interest of the land. We aim to encourage wildlife here and have taken this decision to fence off the land.
“We are just a local couple with aspirations to keep the land green and we feel this is a good thing for the area.”
Nottinghamshire Council, the local highways authority, said the site was not a registered right of way, but people could apply to have it marked.
Gary Wood, council head of highways and transport, said: “The Countryside Access Team have been made aware that a walked path along the bank of the River Maun has recently been blocked.“This path is not recorded as being a public right of way on the Definitive Map.
“Residents through a representative person or group can apply to the council to record the path as a public right of way.
“There are legal criteria to meet, specifically providing evidence the path has been used without challenge for 20 years.”