Kevan Shipley said he was shocked to find part of a path on the Maun Valley trail, off New Mill Lane, fenced off.

“The path was being used even more through lockdown as it is idyllic and on the doorstep,” said the 51-year-old innovation manager, from Mansfield Woodhouse.

“I would take my dog there regularly.

Kevan Shipley said that his dog Pedro, aged 8, regularly walked on the Maun Valley path along New Mill Lane.

“The path has been walked on for generations. I am just heartbroken, as it was part of the community.

“The owners bought the land with a popular path – residents were always going to feel strongly.

“We will be appealing, as we believe it should be a public right of way.”

He said any residents who share his feelings can get in touch by emailing [email protected]

The new landowners - Carl and Jess - have answered some common questions on a notice board near the land. The couple said that they hope to have an open line of communication with residents.

The new landowners, a couple from Edwinstowe who declined to be named, say they want to preserve the environment and protect the site from damage, which is why they have fenced it off – and there is easy access around the closure.

They said: “There is a bridleway down the side of the land that is accessible to the public.

“The path by the river has never been a public footpath.

“We believe our development is for the greater interest of the land. We aim to encourage wildlife here and have taken this decision to fence off the land.

A map of the River Maun path in Mansfield Woodhouse.

“We are just a local couple with aspirations to keep the land green and we feel this is a good thing for the area.”

Nottinghamshire Council, the local highways authority, said the site was not a registered right of way, but people could apply to have it marked.

Gary Wood, council head of highways and transport, said: “The Countryside Access Team have been made aware that a walked path along the bank of the River Maun has recently been blocked.“This path is not recorded as being a public right of way on the Definitive Map.

A group of residents - including Kevan Shipley - have launched a campaign for the council to recognise the path as a public right of way.

“Residents through a representative person or group can apply to the council to record the path as a public right of way.