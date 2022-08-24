Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Smith has died aged 61, leaving his five children – Emma Smith, aged 39, Matt Smith, 37, 26-year-old Simon Percival, Tommy Smith, 18, and four-year-old Billy Smith – and five grandchildren, Megan, Lewis, Cole, Rory and Blake, as well his sisters Nadia Smith and Barbara Sullivan in Australia.

He has been described by those closest to him as a family man, who loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He also loved music, horse racing and Mansfield Town football club.

Geoff was a huge Stags supporter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His family said he was a massive joker and loved banter – never taking life too seriously.

Emma said she is ‘devastated’ by the loss of her father.

Matt said: “I am heartbroken and miss him. But once a Stag, always a Stag – as a family, we will pull together.”

Tommy said his dad will always be his hero.

Geoff Smith was buried underground for 142 days, in The Railway Inn's beer garden, Mansfield.

Simon said: “I miss you so much, Dad. Up the Stags.”

Mr Smith was known for his record-breaking antics between 1998 and 1999 where he spent 142 days buried alive under the beer garden of The Railway Inn, on Station Street.

After the loss of his mother Emma – who had broken the European record of being buried alive, after she was buried for 101 days on Skegness beach in 1968 – Mr Smith decided to take on the challenge himself.

Geoff was a father of five, and had five grandchildren. He was described as a 'family man' who loved music, football and horse racing.

He was buried in the Mansfield beer garden on August 29, 1998 and resurfaced on January 18, 1999.

His record-breaking achievements attracted national and international press, receiving coverage from BBC News and The Sun newspaper.

During his time underground, he was surrounded by photos of family to boost morale and was accompanied by a television.

The Sun newspaper even sent down Christmas dinner in 1998 to mark four months in the box.He went on to run pubs around the area.

A play has since been launched, inspired by Mr Smith’s 1998 underground experience, called Underdogs, written by Brian Mitchell and Joseph Nixon.

The play was performed at Brighton Fringe earlier this year – Mr Smith’s final wish was for the play to be brought to Mansfield.