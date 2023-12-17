Dog rescue charity near Mansfield to co-host 'dog spot' podcast in 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new podcast on Facebook Live is set to launch every Monday at 7pm, co-hosted by Cuckney-based Doggy Dens UK Rescue.
Denise Hardwick, a Mansfield resident who founded the charity, will co-host the podcast each week.
The podcast will also be co-hosted by the charity’s partner Pawpers In The Ruff, a not-for-profit organisation in Macedonia.
Denise will chat with Macedonian-based dog rescuer Katie Bullerthorpe.
Both charities work collaboratively on international dog rescue missions, primarily focused on giving stray street dogs a second chance.
Visit www.facebook.com/groups/858365078241660 for weekly podcast updates from Doggy Dens UK Rescue.
Denise said: “Reminders will go out on the day for the weekly podcast, so – if you free, please feel free to pop on and say hello.
“Share your experience, ask your questions and let’s get to know each other better.”
Topics for each podcast will be announced each week with suggestions welcome.
Denise added: “We want to be available for your questions, comments and suggestions surrounding rescue or anything dog-related.
“This way – you can get to know us, understand how we work, along with our processes and training.
“As we are both constantly in contact with our followers and get many questions about adoption, we thought this could be a useful way of helping those thinking about adopting a dog into their lives.”
The podcast will start airing weekly from Monday, January 8, 2024.