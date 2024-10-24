Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A lot of people may wonder why they never see any dogs in their local Wetherspoons. Now, the chain has addressed its policy on dogs after a woman with mental health issues and her support dog were asked to leave her local pub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are many Wetherspoons in the area or just a short drive away.

Mansfield and Ashfield is home to The Stag & Pheasant on Clumber Street in Mansfield and The Picture House on Fox Street, Sutton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, unlike most other pubs these days, the historic country-wide chain has a strict policy regarding dogs.

A sight you will not see in Wetherspoons. Photo: SWNS.

The chain reiterated its policy after an incident over the weekend in which a woman and her support dog were kicked out.

Philippa Precious left the Poulton Elk in Lancashire feeling “humiliated” after she was booted out of the Wetherspoons pub for bringing her dog with her on Sunday.

Spokesman for Wetherspoons, Eddie Gershom, said exceptions are made for trained guide dogs and other examples of assistance dogs, but said “on this occasion, it was not clear that the customer’s dog was an assistance dog.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, why did Wetherspoons ban dogs?

Wetherspoons’ dog ban was introduced shortly after the company was founded in 1979, but the chain had been lenient with dog owners for many years.

However, in September 2018 Wetherspoons announced it would no longer allow dogs in any of its UK branches, with the exception of assistance dogs.

At the time, a Wetherspoons spokesman said the group's hard-working staff had grown tired of picking up poop and the ban would be strictly enforced going forward.

The Wetherspoons website further explains its reasons for the ban, saying “even well behaved dogs can be unpredictable”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It states: “For many years, we have not permitted dogs or other animals in our pubs, hotels or in external areas which belong to, or are managed by, us. This includes beer gardens, car parks and outside pavement areas.

“We realise that this may seem quite strict, but our pubs are busy, with families and children present, and we serve a lot of food.

“Even well-trained dogs can sometimes behave unpredictably.”

Has the ban put you off visiting, or do you agree that dogs have no place in a pub and restaurant?