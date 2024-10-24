Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chantelle McManus, 37, of Vale Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, was found guilty: driving with 53 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £350 with £85 costs. She was disqualified for 40 months; the ban could be reduced by 25 per cent with a rehabilitation course.

Peter Crawford, 63, of Patterson Place, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 85 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was disqualified for 20 months; the ban could be reduced by 25 per cent with a rehabilitation course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Fitchett, 30, of Hillsborough Avenue, Sutton, admitted: driving with 57 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £600 with £85 costs and a £240 surcharge. He was disqualified for 14 months, by the ban could be reduced by 25 per cent with a rehabilitation course.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

David Swan, 37, of Jephson Road, Sutton, admitted: driving without third party insurance or a licence and driving with 68 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £320 with £85 costs and a £128 surcharge. He was disqualified for 38 months; the ban could be reduced by 25 per cent with a rehabilitation course.

Georgia Wilson, 21, of Wingfield Road, Mansfield, admitted: obstruct/resist a constable in execution of duty and driving with 86 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £266 with £85 costs and a £146 surcharge. She was disqualified for 20 months; the ban could be reduced by 25 per cent with a rehabilitation course.

Lewis Sims, 39, of Trinity Road, Edwinstowe, Mansfield, admitted: harassment - breach of a restraining order on conviction. He received an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quaid Benta, 25, of Bluebell Walk, Newark, admitted: possess with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B and supply a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. He was fined £833, with a £333 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jason Smith, 49, of Redgate Close, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. He was fined £40.

Barry O'Donnell, 56, of Swanson Avenue, Huthwaite, admitted: assault by beating and criminal damage. He received a 12 month community order with a 31-day programme and 15 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Robert Robinson, 22, of Seventh Avenue, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was fined £80 with £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Binish Jose, 47, of King George V Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. He was fined £500 with £85 costs and a £200 surcharge. He was disqualified for 12 months; the ban could be reduced by 25 per cent with a rehabilitation course.

Mark Gregory, 24, of Southwood Avenue, Sutton, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in private place, namely knuckle duster. He was fined £80.

Petrica Biholar, 39, of Parkers Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: drive whilst disqualified. He was fined £107 with £85 costs and a £43 surcharge. He was disqualified for eight months.

Kieron Britt, 31, of Farndon Way, Mansfield, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a claw hammer, possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine and possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. He received 12 month community order with a 31-day programme, five rehabilitation days and 60 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michaela Monte, 33, of Manor Crescent, Kirkby, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis and theft from a shop. She received a 12 month community order with 20 rehabilitation days. She was ordered to pay £83 compensation.

Jason Morland, 35, of Thornton Close, Mansfield, admitted: drive whilst disqualified. He received a 12 month community order with eight rehabilitation days and 150 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for 24 months. He was fined £40 with costs of £85.

Oliver McCormack, 31, of Carsic Road, Sutton, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place and criminal damage. He received a 12 month conditional discharge with £85 costs, a £26.Surcharge, and £150 compensation.

Leon Alcock, 39, of Lord Street, Mansfield, admitted: use threatening/abusive words/behaviour. He was fined £60 with £85 costs and a £16 surcharge.

Marcus Winters, 49, of Slant Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. He was fined £300 with £100 compensation, £85 costs and a £120 surcharge.