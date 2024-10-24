Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Chantelle McManus, 37, of Vale Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, was found guilty: driving with 53 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £350 with £85 costs. She was disqualified for 40 months; the ban could be reduced by 25 per cent with a rehabilitation course.
Peter Crawford, 63, of Patterson Place, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 85 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was disqualified for 20 months; the ban could be reduced by 25 per cent with a rehabilitation course.
Lewis Fitchett, 30, of Hillsborough Avenue, Sutton, admitted: driving with 57 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £600 with £85 costs and a £240 surcharge. He was disqualified for 14 months, by the ban could be reduced by 25 per cent with a rehabilitation course.
David Swan, 37, of Jephson Road, Sutton, admitted: driving without third party insurance or a licence and driving with 68 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £320 with £85 costs and a £128 surcharge. He was disqualified for 38 months; the ban could be reduced by 25 per cent with a rehabilitation course.
Georgia Wilson, 21, of Wingfield Road, Mansfield, admitted: obstruct/resist a constable in execution of duty and driving with 86 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £266 with £85 costs and a £146 surcharge. She was disqualified for 20 months; the ban could be reduced by 25 per cent with a rehabilitation course.
Lewis Sims, 39, of Trinity Road, Edwinstowe, Mansfield, admitted: harassment - breach of a restraining order on conviction. He received an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.
Quaid Benta, 25, of Bluebell Walk, Newark, admitted: possess with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B and supply a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. He was fined £833, with a £333 surcharge and £85 costs.
Jason Smith, 49, of Redgate Close, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. He was fined £40.
Barry O'Donnell, 56, of Swanson Avenue, Huthwaite, admitted: assault by beating and criminal damage. He received a 12 month community order with a 31-day programme and 15 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
Robert Robinson, 22, of Seventh Avenue, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was fined £80 with £85 costs.
Binish Jose, 47, of King George V Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. He was fined £500 with £85 costs and a £200 surcharge. He was disqualified for 12 months; the ban could be reduced by 25 per cent with a rehabilitation course.
Mark Gregory, 24, of Southwood Avenue, Sutton, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in private place, namely knuckle duster. He was fined £80.
Petrica Biholar, 39, of Parkers Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: drive whilst disqualified. He was fined £107 with £85 costs and a £43 surcharge. He was disqualified for eight months.
Kieron Britt, 31, of Farndon Way, Mansfield, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a claw hammer, possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine and possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. He received 12 month community order with a 31-day programme, five rehabilitation days and 60 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
Michaela Monte, 33, of Manor Crescent, Kirkby, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis and theft from a shop. She received a 12 month community order with 20 rehabilitation days. She was ordered to pay £83 compensation.
Jason Morland, 35, of Thornton Close, Mansfield, admitted: drive whilst disqualified. He received a 12 month community order with eight rehabilitation days and 150 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for 24 months. He was fined £40 with costs of £85.
Oliver McCormack, 31, of Carsic Road, Sutton, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place and criminal damage. He received a 12 month conditional discharge with £85 costs, a £26.Surcharge, and £150 compensation.
Leon Alcock, 39, of Lord Street, Mansfield, admitted: use threatening/abusive words/behaviour. He was fined £60 with £85 costs and a £16 surcharge.
Marcus Winters, 49, of Slant Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. He was fined £300 with £100 compensation, £85 costs and a £120 surcharge.