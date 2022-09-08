A Palace spokesman said this luchtime: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

The Queen's immediate family members have been informed.

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have travelled to Balmoral, in the Cairngorms National Park, Scotland, while Kensington Palace said Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, is also travelling to Balmoral.

Queen Elizabeth II.

Prime Minister Liz Truss said ‘the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news’.

She said: “My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with the Queen and her family at this time.”