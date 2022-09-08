News you can trust since 1952
Doctors 'concerned' for Queen's health and recommend she remain under medical supervision, Palace confirms

Buckingham Palace has this afternoon confirmed the Queen’s doctors are ‘concerned’ for Her Majesty’s health and that she should ‘remain under medical supervision’.

By Sarah Marshall
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 1:10 pm
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 1:15 pm

A Palace spokesman said this luchtime: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

The Queen's immediate family members have been informed.

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have travelled to Balmoral, in the Cairngorms National Park, Scotland, while Kensington Palace said Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, is also travelling to Balmoral.

Prime Minister Liz Truss said ‘the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news’.

She said: “My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with the Queen and her family at this time.”

Sir Keir Starmer, Leader of the Opposition, said he is ‘deeply worried’ by the news and hoping for the Queen's recovery.

