During the visit, the Queen opened the town's new library.

The year is 1977, and the Queen is celebrating her Silver Jubilee, which included a trip to Mansfield.

By Katrina Taylor
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 4:19 pm

Our Chad photographer was there on the day to capture the visit, where thousands of Mansfield residents waited patiently to see Queen Elizabeth II.

Children presented Her Majesty with flowers and gifts before she officially opened Mansfield's new library.

Have a look through this gallery to see if you can spot any familiar faces in the crowds.

1. Busy

Check out the old shops from the seventies!

Photo: JPIMedia

2. Crowds

Thousands turned out to meet the Queen, have a look through our gallery and see if you can spot yourself.

Photo: JPIMedia

3. 1977

Do you remember seeing the Queen and Prince Philip?

Photo: JPIMedia

4. Curtsy

Did you meet the Queen in 1977?

Photo: JPIMedia

