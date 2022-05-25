Our Chad photographer was there on the day to capture the visit, where thousands of Mansfield residents waited patiently to see Queen Elizabeth II.

Children presented Her Majesty with flowers and gifts before she officially opened Mansfield's new library.

Have a look through this gallery to see if you can spot any familiar faces in the crowds.

1. Busy Check out the old shops from the seventies! Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2. Crowds Thousands turned out to meet the Queen, have a look through our gallery and see if you can spot yourself. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. 1977 Do you remember seeing the Queen and Prince Philip? Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. Curtsy Did you meet the Queen in 1977? Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales