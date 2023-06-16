Dr Andy Haynes worked across the county’s NHS for more than 35 years, including for 25 years at Nottingham University Hospitals before he became executive medical director and deputy chief executive at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust between 2014 and 2019.

Following his retirement, Dr Haynes continued to serve patients as a specialist non-executive advisor to the board at SFH – which runs Sutton’s King’s Mill and Mansfield Community hospitals – and as a non-executive director at the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust.

Dr Haynes said: “I’m really privileged to have worked alongside some brilliant people in some great teams and this award is as much in recognition of their collective efforts as it is my own.

Dr Andy Haynes is to receive an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours

“The improvements to services were only ever possible because of the way that we were able to empower our frontline colleagues to identify and make the changes that patients needed to see.

“What I am most proud of is how the spirit of the changes that were introduced some years ago have been sustained and built upon by both organisations long after my own retirement.

“It is that legacy that I am most proud of and I am so humbled to have been recognised in this way.”

The recognition for Dr Haynes has been welcomed by healthcare leaders across the county.

Claire Ward, SFH chairman, said: “This award recognises Dr Haynes’s outstanding achievement and services to patients and their families across Nottinghamshire.

“Through his skill and dedication, he has helped to genuinely transform the way that people living with cancer are cared for and how their families are supported at what we know can be one of the most challenging times in their lives.

“This is fantastic and well-deserved recognition for Dr Haynes’ career for this important work.”

Dr Keith Girling, NUH medical director, said: “Dr Haynes was an outstanding clinician who worked tirelessly to transform cancer care and emergency services for patients and their families across Nottingham.