Do you want to help improve the Ollerton community and have a say on council decisions?

Newark & Sherwood Council has 39 councillors who are elected by the local community.

Each councillor represents an area within the district, known as a ward, and serves for a period of four years, it is their role to decide on how the district council should carry out its various activities, including how local services are delivered.

The session is taking place at Ollerton Town Hall

The work of a councillor includes helping local people, supporting local organisations, campaigning on local issues and developing links with all parts of the community.

With elections planned for May 2023, the District Council is encouraging anyone interested to attend an information session at Ollerton Town Hall on Monday, November 14, at 5pm.