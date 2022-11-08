News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Do you want to help improve the Ollerton community and have a say on council decisions?

Ollerton residents will get the chance to gain an insight into what being a local councillor involves, how you can become one, and the roles and responsibilities councillors undertake.

By Shelley Marriott
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Nov 2022, 1:16pm

Newark & Sherwood Council has 39 councillors who are elected by the local community.

Each councillor represents an area within the district, known as a ward, and serves for a period of four years, it is their role to decide on how the district council should carry out its various activities, including how local services are delivered.

Read More
Chance to have your say on the East Midlands new £1.14bn devolution deal
The session is taking place at Ollerton Town Hall

Most Popular

The work of a councillor includes helping local people, supporting local organisations, campaigning on local issues and developing links with all parts of the community.

With elections planned for May 2023, the District Council is encouraging anyone interested to attend an information session at Ollerton Town Hall on Monday, November 14, at 5pm.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit newark-sherwooddc.gov.uk

District Council