Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Derby and Nottingham councils have all given the green light to a public consultation which will take place from November 14, until January 9, 2023.

Since August, the councils have been working on agreeing a more detailed proposal for consultation, which includes more information about how devolution would work in our area.

The deal would provide the region with a guaranteed income stream of £38 million per year over a 30-year period, and would cover around 2.2 million people, making it one of the biggest in the country. It would also mean a new regional mayor and new type of combined authority for the area, from 2024.

Nottinghamshire County Council voted to go ahead with devolution consultation

Coun Ben Bradley, Nottinghamshire Council leader and Mansfield MP, said: “It’s great news that we’re moving forward with devolution plans for Nottinghamshire and the wider area. I’m really pleased we’re making progress with this.

“Devolution can bring real benefits for local people, as it has done in other parts of the country. It will mean more funding for our region, and the opportunity to have more meaningful decisions made here, near the people they affect, rather than in London, so they can be better tailored to local needs.

“This is an opportunity to create jobs, boost our economy, enhance transport, build more and better homes, improve our environment, and more, and we need to grab it with both hands. I don’t want our area to miss out on a chance to improve things for everyone who lives and works here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Devolution can help us be more effective locally, make better use of public money, and most importantly, improve people’s lives. It would lay the groundwork for us to build on in the future, to benefit future generations.

“I’d encourage everyone to take part in the consultation and give us their views on the devolution deal.”