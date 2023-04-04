Disruption expected at Nottinghamshire health services during second round of junior doctor strikes

The industrial action is due to take place over a 96-hour period between 7am on April 11, and 7am on April 15, with the action due to impact the county’s hospitals, mental health services, GP practices and other NHS services.

The public are being urged to support the NHS by using services wisely, being kind to staff and attending their appointments as planned, unless they are contacted to rearrang and as we head into the Easter Bank Holiday it is also important that people prepare by ordering prescriptions in good time as well as choosing the right service for their need.

Dr Dave Briggs, medical director at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “There will be major disruption during the strike period, and we are urging people to only attend A&E or call 999 in an emergency. Junior doctors do a vital job, so losing this part of our workforce over a four-day period will have a big knock-on effect.

“We are doing everything we can to keep essential urgent and emergency care services running but waiting times in A&E will be significantly affected. Please use alternative services where possible, including 111 online, pharmacies or urgent treatment centres.

“Please continue to attend your appointments unless you are contacted and told otherwise. The NHS will contact you if your appointment needs to be rescheduled due to strike action.”

Services are expected to be impacted across the whole healthcare system including hospitals, mental health services and within primary care, as GP trainees are junior doctors.

Dr David Selwyn, medical director, Sherwood Forest Hospitals said: “We’d like to thank the public for their support and cooperation during the industrial action so far. Please continue to be aware of the extra pressures under which our staff are working and be patient if it takes longer than usual to be seen.

“Hospital teams are continuing to work exceptionally hard to manage emergency care and we would like to reassure the public that despite the challenges faced, our urgent and emergency services remain open and you should continue to come forward as normal in emergency and life-threatening cases - when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk; while continuing to make use of alternative services such as 111 where appropriate.

“We are working together to make sure that despite significant disruption, critical services can continue. Our priority is to ensure that we keep people safe.”

Due to the reduction in staff across these organisations, planned surgery and outpatient appointments will be affected. If you have not been contacted, please attend your appointment as planned. The NHS will contact you if your appointment needs to be rescheduled due to the strike action.

Regardless of any strike action taking place, it is really important that patients who need urgent medical care continue to come forward as normal, especially in emergency and life-threatening cases.