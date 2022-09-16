Diners at a Mansfield Woodhouse restaurant evacuated after electrical fire

Firefighters from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the Tap Haus in Mansfield Woodhouse at 7.25pm.

Firefighters from Mansfield and Shirebrook fire stations attended the incident.

A spokesman from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire has been deemed as accidental caused by a tumble dryer in the kitchen.

Firefighters were called to the Tap Haus in Mansfield Woodhouse

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Tibby was at the Tap Haus with his friends when the fire started.

He said: “We were midway through our food when at about 7.25pm our waitress came over and told us we must leave immediately as there’s a fire upstairs.

"We initially took it as a joke as we’d been laughing and joking with her all evening, but she insisted she was serious and we had to go straight away.

"The fire alarm was only sounded when I opened the fire door to get out quicker which surprised me as I thought it’d have been sounded as soon as a fire was detected.

The fire was in a room upstairs

"As we were going through the front door that’s when we were met with a very strong smell of smoke and as we went outside and looked up we saw it coming from an upstairs room.

"At 7:34pm the fire brigade arrived and four minutes later a second truck pulled up. They were quick to gear up and enter the building as by that time there was a considerable amount of smoke coming from the window and passers by had stopped to see what was happening.

"My friends and I were shocked that it had happened but were pretty calm as we were out, safe and the fire was under control within minutes of us being told.

Firefighters from Mansfield and Shirebrook fire stations attended the incident

“The lovely manager offered us a replacement meal on the house next time we come as we couldn’t finish ours.

"We stayed around until the fire was completely out and all the smoke was sucked out.

"The manager asked if we had any belongings left inside but we didn’t and we left feeling disappointed we didn’t get to finish our food but glad that no one was hurt.”