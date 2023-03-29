Diamonds really are a girl's best friend as study reveals Mansfield's favourite gemstones

Customised jewellery experts Glamira analysed the number of average monthly Google searches for different gemstones to determine which are the most popular in each UK city.

In Mansfield, diamond took the top spot, followed by pearl. Opal was third.

Diamond is the most popular gemstone in Mansfield, according to Google search data

A spokesman from Glamira said: “The study suggests the classic diamond lives up to the name of being timeless, given it proved to be the most popular gemstone overall in the UK.