Diamonds really are a girl's best friend as study reveals Mansfield's favourite gemstones

Diamond is the most popular gemstone in Mansfield, according to Google search data revealed in a new study.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 29th Mar 2023, 09:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 09:44 BST

Customised jewellery experts Glamira analysed the number of average monthly Google searches for different gemstones to determine which are the most popular in each UK city.

In Mansfield, diamond took the top spot, followed by pearl. Opal was third.

Diamond is the most popular gemstone in Mansfield, according to Google search data
A spokesman from Glamira said: “The study suggests the classic diamond lives up to the name of being timeless, given it proved to be the most popular gemstone overall in the UK.

"However, sapphire and opal were once the popular choice for engagement rings before the 1940s as opposed to diamond which we typically see today – so it will be interesting to see if this changes in the years to come, particularly with there being a high demand for alternative gemstones.”

