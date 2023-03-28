News you can trust since 1952
Classic Car and Bike Show is returning to Pinxton's Brookhill Hall

After a successful event in 2022 Brookhill Hall Classic Car and Bike Show is back this year on Sunday, May 28, and will be bigger and better.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 28th Mar 2023, 16:51 BST- 1 min read

Offering a spectacular day of motoring heritage on the historic grounds of Brookhill Hall in Pinxton the day is ideal for enthusiasts, families and day trippers.

The event will feature an exciting display of vintage, classic, and modern classic vehicles, auto-jumble along with an informal concours and award ceremony.

Food, drink, and live music will be available throughout the day, which starts at 10am, along with exhibitions and a variety of stalls.

Brookhill Hall Classic Car and Bike Show is taking place on Sunday, May 28
Last year’s saw more 1,500 people attend and more are expected this year.

Pre-booked tickets, priced at £5, will be available soon or tickets are available on the door for £7, children under 12-years-old go free.

For more information and updates on this event visit the Brookhill Hall Classic Car and Bike Show page on Facebook.

