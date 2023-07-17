Peter and Barbara Lang, aged 80 and 81, will celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary on July 27 after spending six sweet decades in each other’s company.

The couple, who spent much of their lives in the Mansfield area before moving to Alfreton, met at a dance when they were aged just 20.

They have been joined at the hip ever since, marrying at Bolsover’s Trinity Methodist Church in the summer of 1963.

Peter and Barbara Lang are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary. (Photo: submitted)

During their early years together, Peter became well-known for his interest in football and played for a number of local sides in Mansfield.

He then became involved in the management side with a number of football leagues, including the Mansfield Bitter league and the Mansfield Sunday League, as referees secretary and later as chairman.

Peter also became a referee himself and was chairman of Mansfield Referees. He recently retired as a referee, but still holds the post of vice-president of the Northern Counties East Football League.

Meanwhile, Barbara worked for more than 25 years at the Mansfield Woodhouse branch of Winson Chemist, which later became Rowlands Pharmacy.

The couple celebrated their 25th anniversary at the former Boothy's Club in Mansfield. (Photo: submitted)

She was well-known on the make-up and perfume counter thanks to her knowledge of the industry, and qualified as a Vichy consultant before retiring several years ago.

The couple have a daughter, Tracy, aged 54, and two grandaughters, 28-year-old Katie and Charley, 25.

Tracy said she “can’t speak highly enough” of her parents.

She said: “I’ve always seen them as an example of how a marriage should be. They’ve always been very happy together and my dad has always made sure to take mum out at least once a week.

Peter and Barbara Lang. (Photo: Tracy Lang)

“They’re a very funny couple as well. My dad is quite a character.

“I have nothing but good memories of them and I never remember hearing them argue. They’ve had quite a unique and happy marriage.”

In honour of their special milestone, Peter and Barbara are set to receive a card from King Charles III congratulating them on their diamond wedding anniversary later this month.