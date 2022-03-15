Diabetes UK and Mansfield Town Football Club team up for diabetes awareness day

On Saturday, March 19, when the Stags welcome Stevenage, Diabetes UK employees and volunteers will be there to offer guidance, information and support on all things relating to the condition.

Roy Bustin, Diabetes UK volunteer co-ordinator in the Midlands, said: “We are delighted to be working with Mansfield Town Football Club on this health awareness event.

"Diabetes is a serious condition, but there is a lot people can do to help prevent or delay type 2 diabetes, or put their type 2 diabetes into remission.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diabetes UK employees and volunteers will be at the One Call Stadium to offer guidance, information and support on all things relating to the condition.

"Such as, making healthier food choices, being more active and losing weight, especially round your middle, if you need to.

“We can also chat to people living with all types of diabetes who want to know how to manage the condition better by letting them know what support is available and more about our work.

“The last couple of years have been very hard for everyone. Demand for our services is increasing all the time.

"Working closely with Mansfield Town and engaging with their supporters about diabetes is a great way of helping people make changes which benefit their health in the short and long term.”

Stags’ goalkeeper Nathan Bishop said: “We’re really pleased to be supporting Diabetes UK and look forward to welcoming their representatives to One Call Stadium.

“It’s important that we all understand as much as possible about this condition and the visit of Diabetes UK will enable them to inform our supporters of the causes, symptoms, complications and treatments associated with the condition.”

Diabetes UK supporters will also be fundraising on the day, so any support you can offer will go towards vital work including research, campaigning, education and helpline.