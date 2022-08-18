DH Lawrence festival returns to Eastwood with exciting programme of events

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The DH Lawrence Birthplace Museum will open for free on September 8.

Held every year to coincide with the birth of accomplished writer DH Lawrence in September 1885, the town in which he grew up will play host to the special event in celebration of the author’s life from September 2 to September 11.

There will be a focus on two major themes at this year’s DH Lawrence Festival, including local mining heritage and respect for the local environment.

Alan Wilson, chairman of the DH Lawrence Society, offered residents and visitors a warm welcome to this year’s event.

The last known portrait of DH Lawrence on display at Newstead Abbey.

He said: “Whether you pick and choose or do the whole range of activities, here is a chance to explore new friendship, as well as appreciating all the beauty and richness this town has to offer.”

To kick start the festival, here will be a free drop-in and exhibition launch at the DH Lawrence Birthplace Museum on September 2, from 6pm until 8pm.

The exhibition, ‘Eastwood: Coal, Community and Change’, will showcase iconic images of the local coal mining community through the years to the closing of Moorgreen Colliery in 1985, coupled with the legacy of mining heritage Eastwood has maintained since.

It will run throughout the festival and beyond, until November 26.

Author DH Lawrence was born and grew up in Eastwood.

Residents are invited to go along to hear more about all the festival events on offer and enjoy a free glass of wine. Brochures with the entire event list will be available.

Talks:

A series of talks, ‘Painting for Lawrence Country’ (10am) and ‘Congo, a Cathedral in Eastwood’ (3pm), will take place on September 5 at the Parnham Gallery alongside a special exhibition.

September 3, from 10am to 5pm, will be ‘The Countryside Of Our Hearts’ day conference at Eastwood Baptist Church. A day of talks, chaired by Alan Wilson, exploring the way respect and love for the environment has inspired both music and literature. Free but booking advised. Email [email protected] for more information.

A statue of the author at Nottingham University.

On September 4, from 2pm to 5pm, there will be a ‘DH Lawrence: Portraits, Environment and Wellbeing’ seminar at Newstead Abbey.

Doctor Andrew Harrison will lead a series of lectures to celebrate the acquiring of the last known portrait of DH Lawrence with afternoon tea.

The cost is £35.

On September 5, from 7pm to 8.30pm, there will be a ‘DH Lawrence Society Reading Group’ meeting in the upper room at the Horse and Groom, Moorgreen. The topic is Lawrence’s ‘Strike Pay’.

September 6, 10am to 12pm and 7pm to 9pm: ‘Lawrence and the Mining Connection’ and ‘Odour of Chrysanthemums’ talks at Eastwood Baptist Church.

September 10, 10am to 9pm: The DH Lawrence Society Birthday Day on Zoom – an entire day of digital events including the annual Lawrence evening lecture with Doctor Annalise Grice. Free.

Walks:

September 5 at 5.30am: ‘Prelude’ dawn ceremony at Colliers Wood Nature Reserve – a special greeting of dawn ritual ceremony starting at Colliers Wood and moving to Moorgreen Reservoir for a concluding ‘liturgy of light’. Free event. Bring your own breakfast.

September 7, 10.15am to 2.30pm: Two illustrative walks at Brinsley Headstocks car park by David Amos and Paul Fillingham. Free.

September 11,10.30am to 2.30pm: Nature and Heritage Trail at Brinsley Headstocks.

Free open days:

DH Lawrence Birthplace Museum will open for free on September 8 from 10am to 3.30pm, with costumed guides bringing the site, artefacts and Lawrence family to life. Also open for free on September 8, from 10am to 3pm, will be Greasley Church with an organ recital at 1.30pm by Alan Wilson, followed by other short events, alongside refreshments.

Finally, September 10 and 11, from 11am to 3pm, will see an open day at Breach House, Lawrence’s second childhood home which is rarely viewed by the public.

Music:

September 8 at 7pm: ‘Beauvale Priory: The Carthusian Order and Lawrence’. Beginning with illustrative talks, ending with a late night Medieval-style Compline sung in the ruins at sundown.

September 9 at 7.30pm: ‘Thanksgiving Called to Serve’ concert at Hill Top Church, Our Lady of Good Counsel. usic! – as part of the birthday celebration, Eastwood will be inviting performers across various venues for special local talent.

Finale on September 11, from 3pm, at St Mary’s Church in Greasley. The festival ends with a vibrant community Thanksgiving service, organised by the Reverend Denise Dodd, to commemorate the themes of mining heritage and the sanctity of the local environment.