Brand new dance studio for all ages opens doors in Eastwood town centre
Crowds flocked to the opening of a brand new dance studio in Eastwood town centre this week.
The Shianne Ambers School of Dance, which teaches ballet, tap, acrobatics, musical theatre, street dance and more, used to run classes from Hill Top Church but recently moved into an all new premises opposite the Post Office on Nottingham Road.
The school caters for dancers of all ages and abilities, from age two to 60, as well as offering classes for children with special educational needs (SEN).
It is run by local lass Shianne Ambers, who is just 20 years old, supported by 16-year-old assistant Aisha Topham and administrator Rebecca Elderkin, 27.
The building, which has been empty for three years, was previously a craft shop.
“We transformed it into a dance studio in just ten days,” Rebecca said.
“We were working all day and night – there was so much to do. We didn’t have any builders or contractors in, we did it all ourselves.”
A grand opening was held at the weekend (Sunday, August 14) to welcome members of the public, dancers and parents into the new studio.
More than 100 people turned up to see the new space, meet the team and learn more about the classes on offer.
Rebecca said: “It was a great day. Shianne is really overwhelmed by all the people who have joined since she started up just over a year ago – there’s now around 65 pupils.
“She’s so excited that she’s come so far in so little time and now has her own studio. She’s just amazing with the children.”
Rebecca is particularly keen to spread the word about rare classes on offer for SEN children, which take place on Thursday evenings.
“A lot of people could benefit from these if they knew they were here,” she said.
“It’s a music and movement class for ages three to nine, and is a lot more quiet than the usual classes and the parents can stay in with them. It will help the children focus on their stretching and confidence.
“Then when they’ve been there for a while, we’ll ease them slowly into dance so they can put on a show.
“There will also be a new beginners’ ballet class for adults. We’ve had a lot of interest in that recently and it’s not something many places offer.”
The Shianne Ambers School of Dance is looking for enthusiastic new youngsters to join its expanding family, with a vast timetable of classes and private lessons available every day of the week.
The studio is also available to hire for £10 an hour for anyone looking for a place to host fitness classes, rehearsals or meetings.
For more information, email [email protected] or visit the Shianne Ambers School of Dance page on Facebook.