Developer unveils plans for 500 new homes and new primary school in Mansfield

Boyer planning ltd has unveiled plans to build 500 new homes on land by Old Newark Road.

An application has been submitted to Ashfield District Council to see whether it is necessary to carry out an "environmental impact assessment", ahead of a planning application being lodged concerning land by Old Newark Road.

An environmental impact assessment is additional plan required by local authority when considering substantial developments.

The proposed development would see 500 homes, as well as a primary school, retail and commercial space, pub, health centre and nursery on the site.

The application states: "The proposal constitutes 500 dwellings, including affordable housing.

"The site is currently in agricultural use.

"Based on the information gathered to date it is considered that the development is not likely to result in significant impact, and does not require an EIA.

"Careful consideration will be given to the interaction of the proposed development with committed developments in the locality, including the existing development to the west of the site.