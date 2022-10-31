Determined Mansfield woman who lost seven stone after health scare up for national award

Nicola Parkin pictured in 2021(left) and again in 2022 (right). What a transformation!

Nicola Parkin, who goes to the fitness centre at Water Meadows, has achieved the outstanding weight losss through changes she’s made to her daily life, including attending the gym up to seven times a week.

Nicola is now in the running for a National Fitness Award in the ‘Member Achievement’ category.

The awards are organised by Script Events in conjunction with fitness industry magazine Workout, with support from headline sponsor ServiceSport.

Mayor Andy Abrahams, Nicola Parkin and fitness manager Carl Smith.

In each category up to seven finalists have been selected, who will now go through to the next stage of the judging process.

Trophies will then be handed out a glittering awards ceremony hosted by Diane Youdale (Jet from Gladiators) on Friday, November 18, at The Athena in Leicester.

Nicola said: “It’s wonderful news to make the final at a national event like this.

“Back in April 2021, I weighed 19 stone. I wanted to get a hysterectomy, but had been refused due to my weight. I had to get from a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 42 down to 35, if they were going to perform the op.

Nicola using the gym equipment at the Water Meadows fitness centre.

“I knew I had to do something, so I started with small steps. A two-minute trip in the car became a ten-minute walk, and instead of driving to the GP, I’d walk.

“I cut out snacks and started eating better, and I joined a gym. I now go to the Water Meadows as often as I can – I love it there!

“I always used to look at people who went to gyms and think ‘why are you doing that!?’ It didn’t look fun. Now I get it. The way I feel now that I’m regularly active is so different to the way I felt before.

“When I was overweight, I always ached all over; I was tired all the time. Now I’m so full of energy and confidence.

“The staff at the gym are so friendly. I must give a special shout out to Carl Smith, the fitness manager. His support has been so important to me.

“He’s always there when you need a positive word or piece of advice.”

Elected mayor Andy Abrahams congratulated Nicola on her phenomenal achievement and highlighted the importance of keeping fit and healthy.

He said: “I want to personally congratulate Nicola on her fantastic achievement and milestone in her weight loss journey.

“Making nutritional changes and regular exercise is the key to healthy weight loss. It is a lifestyle change, not a quick fix.

“I’m proud to say we have so many places for residents to take advantage and make their switch into a lifestyle reality, with health and wellbeing initiatives at Mansfield Museum to our three fantastic leisure centres.

“It makes me proud to see us working in partnership with our local organisations, helping us achieve our aim of becoming a district where people live happy and healthy lives.”

Jack Garner, contract manager for the centre, said: “We’re proud to have one of our members in the final of a prestige event like the National Fitness Awards. Nicola has worked hard and it’s paid off.