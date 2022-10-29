News you can trust since 1952
Drugs seized from man's underpants after police spot him 'fidgeting inside his trousers' in Sutton

A significant amount of class A drugs were recovered from inside a man’s underpants after he was spotted ‘constantly fidgeting’ while cycling around a Sutton estate.

By Lucy Roberts
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The suspect was caught by police while cycling around the Leamington estate in Sutton.
Officers described the arrest as a ‘cheeky result’ after discovering the drugs, along with cash, during a strip search on the suspect.

Ashfield Police posted on its Facebook page yesterday (Friday, October 28): “What happens when Ashfield Operation Reacher and the County Knife Crime Team join forces on Operation Storm? They get a cheeky little result.

“The teams spotted a 22-year-old male cycling around the Leamington estate, Sutton in Ashfield, acting a little lost, constantly fidgeting inside his trousers.

A significant amount of Class A drugs were discovered in the man's underpants.

“This wasn’t because his hands were cold but it turns out storing a significant amount of class A drugs in your underpants must be rather uncomfortable, as these were later found along with cash following a strip search.

“Male arrested and drugs off the street in Sutton. Pity the knife crime team didn’t have the TV cameras with them for this one.”