Drugs seized from man's underpants after police spot him 'fidgeting inside his trousers' in Sutton

The suspect was caught by police while cycling around the Leamington estate in Sutton.

Officers described the arrest as a ‘cheeky result’ after discovering the drugs, along with cash, during a strip search on the suspect.

Ashfield Police posted on its Facebook page yesterday (Friday, October 28): “What happens when Ashfield Operation Reacher and the County Knife Crime Team join forces on Operation Storm? They get a cheeky little result.

“The teams spotted a 22-year-old male cycling around the Leamington estate, Sutton in Ashfield, acting a little lost, constantly fidgeting inside his trousers.

A significant amount of Class A drugs were discovered in the man's underpants.

“This wasn’t because his hands were cold but it turns out storing a significant amount of class A drugs in your underpants must be rather uncomfortable, as these were later found along with cash following a strip search.