Drugs seized from man's underpants after police spot him 'fidgeting inside his trousers' in Sutton
A significant amount of class A drugs were recovered from inside a man’s underpants after he was spotted ‘constantly fidgeting’ while cycling around a Sutton estate.
Officers described the arrest as a ‘cheeky result’ after discovering the drugs, along with cash, during a strip search on the suspect.
Ashfield Police posted on its Facebook page yesterday (Friday, October 28): “What happens when Ashfield Operation Reacher and the County Knife Crime Team join forces on Operation Storm? They get a cheeky little result.
“The teams spotted a 22-year-old male cycling around the Leamington estate, Sutton in Ashfield, acting a little lost, constantly fidgeting inside his trousers.
“This wasn’t because his hands were cold but it turns out storing a significant amount of class A drugs in your underpants must be rather uncomfortable, as these were later found along with cash following a strip search.
“Male arrested and drugs off the street in Sutton. Pity the knife crime team didn’t have the TV cameras with them for this one.”