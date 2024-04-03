Watch more of our videos on Shots!

During periods of heavy rain, detention basins store stormwater before releasing it gradually into the sewer network until completely drained.

Severn Trent is creating the basins, as well as other different types of sustainable drainage systems (SuDS), across Mansfield as part of a £76 million project to alleviate the risk of flooding.

And now one has been given planning permission by Mansfield District Council for land at Forest Road Park, to the east of Delamere Drive. The work is expected to be completed by the end of August.

Adam Boucher, of Severn Trent, said: “The detention basin is among hundreds of SuDS we’re installing across Mansfield. They can store an incredible amount of rainwater.

"With climate change, communities such as Mansfield are at increasing risk of surface-water flooding during heavy rain. So we’re turning to nature to mitigate the risk on a scale never seen before in the UK.”

Other planning applications that have been granted permission by the council include these:

Beech Cottage, Hall Park Road, Mansfield Woodhouse – new dwelling.

St John’s Church, St John Street, Mansfield— work to trees covered by a tree preservation order.

30 South Ridge Drive, Mansfield – first-floor rear extension.

29 Long Meadow, Mansfield – lawful development certificate for a single-storey side extension.

Mill Farm Cottage, Sookholme Road, Sookholme – removal of conservatory, and the building of a proposed single-storey extension.

Broomfield, 21 The Park, Mansfield – removal of two trees within a conservation area.

56 Delamere Drive, Mansfield – retrospective application for the erection of a balcony to a rear bedroom.

Wolf Hunthouse, 18 High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse – listed building application for consent to attach a heritage blue plaque on an exterior wall.

Land at Three Thorn Hollow Farm, Blidworth Lane, Rainworth – discharge of conditions after the granting of outline planning permission for up to 200 dwellings, public open space, landscaping and associated infrastructure.

In addition, this application was refused: