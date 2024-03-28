Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A planning application has been received by Mansfield District Council for the home to be set up at 6 Eskdale Close, which is part of a residential area close to Berry Hill Park.

The applicant is Global Com Enterprise Ltd, a Sheffield-based company that runs care services. The scheme is for a permanent change of use to convert a large, detached five-bedroom house into a small home for two children with EBD, aged between seven and 18.

The youngsters would be looked after by a team of three carers, working on a rota basis. Two of them would stay over each night.

The property on Eskdale Close, Mansfield, where the specialist care home for children might be created.

A planning statement submitted to the council on behalf of the applicant says: “The proposed children’s home would seek to replicate as closely as possible a normal family environment.

"This type of home is to help children who often, though no fault of their own, have not had good parenting in their early years. But they are not children with special needs.

"The children would live at the property long term, hopefully for many years. This is not a halfway house or emergency housing.”

The statement stresses that this type of home is supported by the government, which says “the planning system should not be a barrier to providing homes for the most vulnerable children in society”.

Rachel Maclean, government minister for levelling-up, housing and communities, who says she supports the kind of specialist care home that is proposed for Eskdale Close in Mansfield.

The statement quotes government minister Rachel Maclean, who says: “It is not acceptable that some children are living far from the communities they call home, separated from the people they know and love. They need the right homes in the right place, with access to good schools and community support.”

The plan, which is also backed by Nottinghamshire County Council’s children and family services department, does not involve any alterations to the exterior or interior of the property.

The home would be regulated, and regularly inspected, by the education watchdog, Ofsted. It would be fitted with security cameras, emergency lighting and locks on bedroom doors for privacy.

"The purpose of the home would be to support the children to build their confidence, help them develop life skills and prepare them for life when they leave the home to fend for themselves,” the statement continues.

Initially, they would be tutored from home but then they would attend a mainstream or special school. They would engage in typical family activities and share the kitchen, living rooms and bathroom with staff.

"The proposed use is to provide a stable home environment,” the statement adds. “The home would seek to foster lifestyles which would be the same if the residents were normal children living in a family home.”

The council’s planning officers will now consider the application. A target date for a decision to be made is Thursday, May 16.

In the meantime, nearby residents can post their comments on the scheme by visiting the planning section of the council website here.

The applicants say they do not envisage the home posing any problems for nearby residents. Their statement says: “It is not considered the comings and goings will have an adverse impact on the amenity of neighbours.