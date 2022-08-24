Take a look inside a spectacular Ravenshead residence that costs £1.95 million

Check out our photo gallery for The Pines, an exceptional five-bedroom property, which sits in extensive woodland grounds that back on to Newstead Abbey Park.

Estate agents Leaders Sales, based in Ravenshead, stress it is “one of the most desirable locations in the whole of Nottinghamshire”.

Located within a private and electric-gated plot of about two acres on Nottingham Road, the property offers total privacy in an idyllic setting.

Bask in a swimming pool, sauna and jacuzzi room on a ground floor that also features a drawing room, lounge or sitting room, dining room, snug and open-plan kitchen with sitting area.

Upstairs, marvel at five well-sized bedrooms, two have which have en suite and dressing rooms, and an amazing bathroom.

Outside, enjoy a mature and enclosed woodland garden, a paved patio area, a lawn and a driveway providing off-road parking for several vehicles.

To top everything off, there are THREE integral garages, with electric up-and-over doors, that can house up to eight vehicles. One of the garages, which can be accessed from the kitchen, has a utility area, with space and plumbing for a washing machine and dryer.

1. Delightful drawing room The first reception room we look at on the ground floor of the £1.95 million Ravenshead pile is this delightful drawing room. At the heart of it is a feature fireplace with open fire. To the ceiling, there are spotlights and decorative coving. Photo: Leaders Photo Sales

2. Size and comfort This second shot of the drawing room gives you a sense of its size and comfort. French doors lead outside to the side of the property, while double doors lead to the sitting room. Photo: Leaders Photo Sales

3. Luscious lounge The luscious lounge or sitting room offers space and light in abundance. It has a wall-mounted feature electric fire, a bar area and sliding patio doors to the swimming pool, sauna and jacuzzi. Steps lead down to the dining room. Photo: Leaders Photo Sales

4. Dine in style The stylish dining room is ideal for family meals or for entertaining friends. Like all rooms in the Nottingham Road house, it is so spacious. Photo: Leaders Photo Sales