Derelict area of Sutton set for major development thanks to Future High Streets funding

As part of the Future High Streets Fund, Ashfield District Council will be transforming empty properties on Low Street.

The fund has allowed the council to purchase two units which were previously occupied by Yorkshire Bank and YMCA, which will now be refurbished and given a new lease of life – attracting new facilities to the high street and providing more homes.

The design and development stage started at the end of August, with early discussions progressing for potential ground floor tenants in both units.

Councillor Matthew Relf, cabinet member for planning and regeneration, said: “The projects we are working on as part of both the Towns Fund and Future High Streets Fund will transform Ashfield for generations to come.

“This project on Low Street is just one of the dozens coming to Sutton town centre.

"Residents may have already seen clearance works starting at Fox Street, which will become a vibrant pop-up food area and car park linking Asda and Portland Square.

"We’re also working with Sutton Academy whose new theatre project is progressing nicely too.

Councillors Matthew Relf and Jason Zadrozny outside the properties planned for regeneration

“We worked hard to secure this funding, so we are working even harder now to ensure we make the most of this once in a lifetime opportunity for our residents.”

The council is also working in partnership with the landowner of two more empty Low Street properties to further regenerate the busy gateway into the town centre.

The council secured £6.27m of Future High Streets Funding for Sutton earlier this year, followed by the announcement of £62.6m for Kirkby and Sutton as part of the Towns Fund.

Business cases are currently being developed for each of the Towns Fund projects, including the Ashfield Construction Centre, the Science Discovery Centre & Planetarium and many more.

Full details are available on the Ashfield District Council YouTube channel which you can find here.

To support project development, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) will be releasing an early payment of £3.13m – five per cent of the total Towns Fund offer.

