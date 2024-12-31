3 . Kamil Ziebicki

Kamil Ziebicki, 42, of Newgate Lane, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, namely MDMA and cocaine, and two offences of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, specifically cannabis and amphetamine. In addition, he also admitted three counts of handling stolen goods. He was jailed for two years and four months. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Kamil Ziebicki