Deliveroo reveals Mansfield and Ashfield's top takeaway dishes

More than 60 restaurants have signed up to the platform in the area and Deliveroo has created work for more than 110 people – with the majority being delivery riders.

Now new data from Deliveroo reveals Friday at 8.31pm is the most popular time for folk to order Deliveroo.

Deliveroo reveals Mansfield's top takeaways

The most popular dishes are a bacon double cheese XL meal from Burger King, a korma (very mild) from Victoria Tandoori, British fresh semi-skimmed milk from Co-op, a moonwalker milkshake from Little Dessert Shop in Sutton and a meat mania burger from Ohannes Burger.

Harison Foster, regional director for the UK, said: “Our whole team here at Deliveroo are delighted that our rapid growth in Mansfield over the past two years means that customers have more choice, restaurants are able to increase their revenue, and riders have the opportunity to choose well-paid, flexible work.”