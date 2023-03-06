Delight as Rainworth academy wins Ofsted praise after successful turnaround

The Python Hill Academy has been rated good in every category by education watchdog Ofsted

Its newly published report, following a two-day inspection in January, says: “One of the school’s key aims is to provide a ‘warm, welcoming environment where pupils feel safe and well cared for.’ Leaders and staff certainly ensure this positive ethos is felt throughout the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Parents and carers and pupils are full of praise for the school. Many parents say their children are ‘happy, secure and confident’ learners.”

Staff and pupils at The Python Hill Academy, including principal Andy Stirland, back right, celebrate the good Ofsted report.

Natalie Gibbs, school vice-principal, said: “We have worked hard to create a school pupils are proud off and want to be part off. The school is at the heart of the community.”

The good rating completes a remarkable turnaround for the Kirklington Road school. Its predecessor, Python Hill Primary School, was placed into special measures after being rated inadequate by Ofsted in February 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was then taken over by The Forge Trust later that year and renamed – and now its first inspection as an academy has seen it rated good.

Andy Shirland, principal, said: “We have an extremely dedicated team that have worked hard to turn the school around and to ensure we are well on the way to meeting our aim of becoming the best school in Rainworth offering the best education to the community we serve.”

Ofsted highlighted how leaders have driven improvements in all aspects of the school and how reading was prioritised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: “Pupils enjoy interesting lessons and develop secure knowledge and skills. It is clear pupils know and remember more in these subjects year on year.”

Lee Hessey, trust chief executive officer, said: “Mr Stirland has driven the improvements and galvanised a superb team who strive to give the children the very best deal they can get.”

To further improve, the school, which has about 320 pupils aged three-11, was encouraged to “ensure the curriculum sets out the key knowledge and skill pupils should learn and when, and that this is