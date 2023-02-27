The Beech Academy has been told it is a “good school” by inspectors from education watchdog Ofsted.

A newly published report, following a two-day inspection in January, said: “The Beech Academy has an ethos that promotes hard work, enthusiasm and friendship, which threads through the school community.

“Staff skilfully use what they know about pupils to support them when they find aspects of life challenging. The vision at Beech Academy is based around ‘turning I can’t into I can’. Staff and pupils work hard to realise

Headteacher Neil Davies celebrates the good Ofsted report with pupils.

this vision together.”

The “well-managed” school, on Fairholme Drive, has been part of the Nexus Academy Trust since September, following the demise of its previous multi-academy trust, Evolve. The school provides specialist support for pupils with autism spectrum condition and moderate learning needs. It caters for about 90 young people, aged 11-19, all with an education, health and care plan.

The Ofsted report said: “Staff nurture and encourage pupils throughout the school to learn and interact with each other well. Pupils develop empathy and are kind, polite and friendly. The school provides effective support for pupils who experience difficulty.”

Inspectors also praised the “well-planned” curriculum, how leaders ensure “the development of pupils’ social and personal skills is a priority” and that pupils enjoy reading to the school’s therapy dog, Millie.

Neil Davies, headteacher, said: “We are absolutely delighted to continue being recognised as a good school with Ofsted’s findings reflecting the hard work and dedication of my colleagues, our pupils and their families and carers, something we are all very proud of.”

To further improve, the school was encouraged to ensure a “well-sequenced curriculum… is in place across the school” and to evaluate and extend the range of “enrichment opportunities” on offer to pupils

Warren Carratt, Nexus chief executive officer, said: “It is excellent to see the hard work of the team at Beech praised for the meaningful contribution they make to the development of our pupils and the community we serve.

“The entire culture at Beech is about consistently improving, which is a testament to the dedication of the team, including Neil’s excellent leadership.

“I look forward to continuing our support as the school goes on to further develop and thrive.”

