Delight as Mansfield nursery praised by parents and education inspectors

A newly published report following an inspection of Paper Moon Day Nursery highlights how children are welcomed every day “with a cheery smile”.

The report, following a one-day inspection in February, rated the Fulmar Close nursery as good in each category of education quality, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management, for an overall rating of good – it had also been rated good at its previous inspection in June 2017.

In their new report, inspectors say: "From the moment the door is opened, children rush into the building, eager for their learning to begin. Their key person is readily available to welcome them with a cheery smile. Consequently, children immediately show they feel safe and secure and they settle quickly.”

Staff and children celebrate Paper Moon Day Nursery's good Ofsted rating.

They said staff “have a sharp focus on communication and language” and “regularly observe and assess children as they play”, so are able to identify any gaps in children’s play.

The report said: “All children show positive attitudes and are well prepared for their next stage in learning, including their eventual move to school.”

Safeguarding was described as “effective”, while support and care for children with special educational needs was described as “exceptional”.

The report said parents “speak very highly” of the nursery.

It said: “They comment enthusiastically on the friendly and approachable staff team. Parents feel well informed about their child's progress and are highly involved in their learning.”

Hayley Fox, nursery manager, said: “We are proud to have received such a glowing report from the inspector, particularly as I am a new manager to the setting since the last inspection.

“The team have all worked so hard and I feel our success is due to the fact we are like an extended family and always place the child at the centre of everything that we do.”

To further improve, the nursery was encouraged to support staff to “review and adapt the environment for babies to maximise their physical development” and “plan activities to consistently build on what children know and

can do, with a particular focus on maths”.

