Fish and chip shops in Mansfield with a five star food hygiene rating
If you are planning on treating yourself to a chippy tea this weekend we have compiled a list of fish and chip shops in Mansfield, and the surrounding area, which have been given top hygiene rating of five out of five.
The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.
Establishments rated five are deemed to have hygiene standards which are very good, while those rated zero are told urgent improvement is needed.
These are establishments in Mansfield listed on the Food Standards Agency website as being given a 'five' rating at the last inspection.
Information correct as at March 31, 2023.