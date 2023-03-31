News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Storm Mathis brings heavy rain and wind to UK as flood warnings issued
1 hour ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
2 hours ago Donald Trump indicted: What is it and will he go to jail?
2 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named

Fish and chip shops in Mansfield with a five star food hygiene rating

If you are planning on treating yourself to a chippy tea this weekend we have compiled a list of fish and chip shops in Mansfield, and the surrounding area, which have been given top hygiene rating of five out of five.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 31st Mar 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 12:59 BST

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Establishments rated five are deemed to have hygiene standards which are very good, while those rated zero are told urgent improvement is needed.

These are establishments in Mansfield listed on the Food Standards Agency website as being given a 'five' rating at the last inspection.

Information correct as at March 31, 2023.

A Different Kettle Of Fish on Market Street, Shirebrook. Last inspected on June 1, 2022.

1. A Different Kettle Of Fish

A Different Kettle Of Fish on Market Street, Shirebrook. Last inspected on June 1, 2022. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Simon's Fish And Chips on Hawthorne Avenue, Shirebrook. Last inspected on July 5, 2022.

2. Simon's Fish And Chips

Simon's Fish And Chips on Hawthorne Avenue, Shirebrook. Last inspected on July 5, 2022. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Welcome Fish Bar on King Edward Street, Shirebrook. Last inspected on May 4, 2022.

3. Welcome Fish Bar

Welcome Fish Bar on King Edward Street, Shirebrook. Last inspected on May 4, 2022. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Barn Lane Chippy on Crown Street, Mansfield. Last inspected on February 3, 2023.

4. Barn Lane Chippy

Barn Lane Chippy on Crown Street, Mansfield. Last inspected on February 3, 2023. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
MansfieldFood Standards Agency