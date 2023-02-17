Delight as Kirkby day nursery praised by inspectors for education quality

Proud staff at a Kirkby nursery are “absolutely delighted” after winning praise from education inspectors.

Little Lambs Day Nursery, based at The Diamond Centre, Diamond Avenue, has been rated good for education quality, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management, for a good overall rating, by education watchdog Ofsted.

Its report said: “Staff provide exciting activities for children which spark their curiosity in learning. The manager and staff have carefully considered what they want children to learn as they move through the setting.”

The nursery caters for about 35-40 children, aged up to six.

Jess Fletcher, who was manager at the time of the inspection, but is currently on maternity leave, said: “We are absolutely delighted.

“I couldn't be more proud of all the team for the hard work we all put in day in day out and I’m delighted this was perceived on the day of our inspection.

“We will be continuing to grow and expand our knowledge to make us even better than we already are.”

Other highlights noted by the inspectors include “staff recognise some children need additional help manage feelings and behaviours”, “staff provide opportunities for children to develop healthy lifestyles” and parents “speak highly of the setting”.

Proud owners Louise Bradley and Becky Fox, who also run Little Lambs sites in Huthwaite and Sutton, said: “We’re passionate about having an inclusive setting and have set up our own sensory room within The Diamond Centre to support our young children with their sensory developmental needs. Already, this is having a huge impact on children’s progress and wellbeing, allowing them to access their learning at their own level.”

They also praised Beth Pearson, current manager in Kirkby, saying she “is making strides in creating strong community links”.

They said: “She has Baby Ballet classes organised for the zero-two year olds, Forest Schools, and a partnership with Men in Sheds, a Kirkby-based charity which is building some planters for our garden and coming in to give the children woodwork sessions. We also have links with a local care home, to promote intergenerational relations.”

To further improve, the nursery was encouraged to “ensure staff build on what children know and can do, so children are supported in the best way to participate and make progress” and to “support staff to consistently implement effective behaviour management strategies”.

To read the full report, see reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/16/2564949

