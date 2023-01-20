Little Lambs Nursery Summer House, on Clare Road, has been rated good by education watchdog Ofsted.

In Ofsted’s newly published report, the nursery, which has 38 places for children aged two-five, was rated good for education quality, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management, giving an overall rating of good.

The report, following a one-day inspection, says: “Children arrive happily at the warm and welcoming nursery. Staff work sensitively with children that require extra support to settle.

Little Lambs Nursery - Summer House, on Clare Road, Sutton.

“Staff are enthusiastic in their engagement with children and know how to support children's individual learning well. They spend time at the children's level, as they encourage children to have a go and explore. There is a strong emphasis to support children's sensory development.

“Children behave well. They are supported from a young age to become familiar with daily routines and understand what is expected of them.”

Ofsted inspector Judith Rayner also singled out nursery manager Clare Wass for praise, saying: “The manager is passionate about what she wants children to learn and is a good role model for her staff team.”

The report said staff “raise children’s self-esteem and confidence”, while .

To further improve, the nursery was encouraged to “help staff to make the best use of their engagement and interaction with children to challenge and further enhance their learning and development” and to improve group-time activities to help children remain engaged and focused..

