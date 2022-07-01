Decision due on 850-home Mansfield plan that includes care home, hotel, petrol station and nursery

The major development, on agricultural land at Pleasley Hill Farm, off Water Lane, was first submitted to Mansfield Council by developer Helier in 2020.

The company is proposing up to 850 homes on the land, alongside a 160-bedroom care home.

There is also allocated space for businesses, a local shopping hub, a hotel of an as yet-unknown size, further community facilities and major landscaping changes.

Water Lane, Pleasley, looking towards the A617.

Members of the council’s planning committee are being recommended to approve the plans at their next meeting, with council planning officers saying it ‘will provide a substantial contribution to the supply of housing in the district’, but proposing the developer meets more than 40 conditions.

A 102-page document published ahead of the meeting states more than £5 million will be requested in developer contributions to mitigate the potential impact of the plans.

If approved, Nottinghamshire Council would receive £4.6m, supporting a raft of services including public transport, roads and education.

Papers confirm Helier will be asked to pay £1.831m towards primary education, with £29,951 for libraries, £1.882m for strategic transport, £600,000 for bus services and £51,926 for waste management.

The development would straddle the busy A617 Mansfield and Ashfield Regeneration Route, with funding to address traffic concerns.

About £500,000 will also be sought for local healthcare services, with papers stating the nearby Pleasley Surgery, Oakwood Surgery’s Bull Farm practice and The Green Surgery are operating ‘at full capacity’.

The district council expects the development to bring 2,125 additional residents to the area, with conversations under way about how to tackle rising patient numbers.

The report says: “The practices are reviewing their options as to how they accommodate the increased number of patients.

“It is likely the plans will include either reconfiguration or extension of existing premises, or a new build this developer contribution will contribute towards.”

Affordable

The council also confirms 10 per cent of the 850 homes will be listed as ‘affordable’, with a quarter of those marketed as first-time buyer houses.

A further 20 per cent will be for social rent, with 45 per cent marketed as ‘affordable rent’ and the remaining 10 per cent as ‘intermediate’ or shared ownership.

For the market housing, the council will suggest about 38 of the remaining 765 should be one-bedroom properties, with 30 per cent, or 230 homes, marketed as two-bedroom houses.

A further 344 homes should be three-bedroom properties, the council states, while 153 should be four-bedroom homes.

A design and access statement submitted as part of the application states the developer will work closely with the authority if plans are given consent, with the land allocated in the council’s 2020 Local Plan.

In statements, the developer said: “The site forms a logical extension to the settlement of Pleasley Hill, benefiting from a highly sustainable location.

“The scheme provides residential, retail and commercial accommodation which are all in accordance with local requirements.