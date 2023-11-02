Deaf Mansfield comedian to perform 'hidden in the hearing world' show in town

A deaf comedian from Mansfield, who uses British Sign Language and has been all over the world with his comedy shows, will perform in his hometown this November – with tickets still available.

John Smith is an actor, comedian, and performer from Mansfield.

The comic, who was born in Newcastle, moved to Mansfield at the age of one.

John, now aged 58, is profoundly deaf after he contracted meningitis at three-years-old.

John Smith has performed across the world for hearing and deaf audiences.

A multi-talented man with a wicked sense of humour, John has gained international recognition performing for audiences across the world.

John’s first stand-up appearance was in 2005 and since this “hugely successful” debut, he has continued to entertain progressively larger audiences with his material.

John said he draws on personal experiences of being deaf to inspire his work, covering topics such as deaf issues, deaf politics, and school life.

Readers can find out more about John and his upcoming comedy shows at thejohnsmithshow.com

John said he is “thrilled” to bring his show – Hidden in the Hearing World – to his hometown on Thursday, November 9, at The Rufford on Chesterfield Road.

He said: “There is no place like home.

“Performing at home will have a different feel from working abroad and around UK.

“I am really excited to have the opportunity to work closer to home.”

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start, with the show set to commence at 9pm.

There will be a BSL voiceover interpreter for hearing audiences.