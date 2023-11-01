News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield man set to face manslaughter charge at the crown court

A Mansfield man has been sent to the crown court to face a charge of manslaughter.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 1st Nov 2023, 15:34 GMT
Christopher Tansley, 62, of Markham Place, Mansfield, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

It is alleged he unlawfully killed Caron Kinsey in Mansfield, between December 12, 2021, and January 2022.

Because the offence is so serious it must be heard at a crown court, said prosecutor Freddie Sail.

He was granted unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, for a plea and directions hearing on November 28.