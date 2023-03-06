Day spa and cricket pavilion extensions among latest plans in and around Mansfield and Ashfield
Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, February 27, 2023
Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council include:
14 Big Barn Lane, Mansfield: Heat pump to rear of existing dwelling;
24 Shilling Road, Mansfield: Change of use of outdoor cabin to beauty room;
The Lodge, 21 Birding Street, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension and detached garage, render to front elevation;
23 Debdale Lane, Mansfield: Join two existing dropped kerbs for vehicle access;
121 Sherwood Street, Warsop: Two-storey side extension, single-storey front and rear extensions and widening of dropped kerb;
11 Attlee Avenue, Forest Town: Extension of hipped roof forming gable wall to create loft conversion and dormer window to rear;
Redbrick House, Peafield Lane, Warsop: Change of use of hotel function room to five two-bedroom holiday lets;
8 Fell Wilson Grove, Warsop: Single-storey extension to side and rear;
14 George Street, Warsop: Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension and open porch to front;
17 Coronation Drive, Forest Town: Two-storey side/front and single-storey rear extension;
Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council include:
151 Somersall Street, Mansfield: Use detached garage as spare bedroom ancillary to main dwelling. Approved;
2 Hetts Lane, Warsop: Illuminated fascia sign to building canopy and illuminated totem sign. Conditional permission;
23 Garibaldi Road, Forest Town: Change of use of retail unit to hot-food takeaway, including single-storey rear extension, new shop front and extraction flue. Refused;
15 Perlethorpe Avenue, Mansfield: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;
203 Sherwood Street, Warsop: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.
Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:
Street record, Nottingham Road, Selston: Forty-two residential dwellings;
27 Wentworth Road, Kirkby: Demolish existing conservatory and erection of single-storey rear extension;
28 Elmhurst Drive, Huthwaite: Garage conversion to create annexe ancillary to dwelling;
4 Cavendish Street, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension;
Farm Cottage, 180 Wild Hill, Teversal: Two, single-storey dwellings;
83 Forest Road, Sutton: Demolition of old dwelling house with associated garages/outbuildings and the construction of block of 12 flats with accompanying landscaped gardens and courtyard parking;
126 Farndale Road, Sutton: Front porch extension, replace garage door with window & replace large window with smaller window;
54 Outram Street, Sutton: Change of use of ground-floor office accommodation to residential flat, retaining existing flat above at first floor
Street record, Derby Road, Kirkby: Use land for storage.
Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:
6 The Bungalows, Wild Hill, Teversal: Single dwelling. Conditional permission;
102 Station Road, Sutton: Two-storey extension to the side, single-storey extension to the rear, conversion of first-floor store room with dormer to front. Withdrawn;
9 Stoney Lane, Selston: Detached garage. Conditional permission;
68 Moseley Road, Annesley: Single-storey rear extension with flat roof and sky lantern. Conditional permission;
93 Cochrane Terrace, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension: Prior approval not required;
123 Lower Bagthorpe, Underwood: Tree works. Approved;
4 Newstead Road, Annesley: Tree works. Approved;
Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:
54 Chesterfield Road, Tibshelf: Demolition of existing dormer bungalow, erection of replacement single-storey dwelling with detached garage;
2 Bracken Road, Shirebrook: Single-storey side extension;
George UTZ, Grange Close, Somercotes: Extend existing car park to provide an additional 15 spaces;
74 Main Street, Shirebrook: First-floor extension to the side and rear elevation;
Glapwell Cricket Club, Park Avenue, Glapwell: Front and side extensions and minor alterations to pavilion, including external ramps and steps, photo-voltaic panels to roof.
Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:
Woburn Close, Blackwell: Demolition of bungalows: Prior approval not required;
Unit 7 Portland Drive, Shirebrook: Factory extension to current buildings, for use as storage with light manufacture. Conditional permission;
5 Lime Tree Close, Tibshelf: Tree works. Approved;
48 Victoria Road, Pinxton: Detached, four-bedroom dwelling with detached garage to the rear. Conditional permission.
Day spa plan
Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:
Loxley Lodge, Grays Drive, Ravenshead: Change of use from residential and storage/office use to mixed use comprising residential and day spa, including beauticians, single-storey extension to existing garage;
272 Longdale Lanem Ravenshead: Change of use from holiday let to children’s home.
Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:
Mount Charlotte, Newstead Abbey Park, Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Alterations and extensions to existing dwelling through removal of existing bays to north-west elevations and removal and replacement of existing roof with an increase in pitch and construction of gabled, two-storey extensions to north-west, north-east and south-east and single-storey extension to north-west elevation, refacing of building in quarry-faced stone and creation of new windows. Withdrawn.
Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:
7 Yates Croft, Farnsfield: Single-storey rear extension;
48 Westbrook Drive, Rainworth: Attached side garage;
3 Thornton Close, Bilsthorpe: First-floor extension over existing garage;
Jaywood, Station Lane, Farnsfield: Tree works;
186 Walesby Lane, Ollerton: Change of external wall finish from brick to insulation with render finish and replacement windows;
2 Maltkiln Close, Ollerton: Two-storey and single-storey side extension.
Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:
Huntingdon, 20 Church Street, Edwinstowe: Tree works. Approved;
Radley, Far Back Lane, Farnsfield: Single-storey side and rear extension, new front porch, and external render to the whole dwelling. Approved.