Sherwood Forest makes the top 10 most scenic locations for runners in the country

A new study by New Balance has analysed the Instagram hashtag uses of 135 UK parks and forests, which advertise running routes, to determine which locations offer runners the opportunity for the most picturesque runs this spring and the Sherwood Forest made the top 10 – coming in eighth overall.

One of the best-known forests in the world thanks to the legend of Robin Hood, Sherwood Forest boasts 171,062 uses of the hashtag #sherwoodforest on Instagram and is one of just three locations outside of London to make the top ten.The national nature reserve spreads over 375 acres and is a wonderful place to connect with nature, and makes fantastic scenery for a spring trail run. Of course, the theme of Robin Hood is present along the park, so you can imagine yourself being chased by the Sheriff of Nottingham – there’s never enough motivation when it comes to running!

There are plenty of trails for hiking and running in the forest, and the ones listed below all include passing by the iconic Major Oak, a 1,000-year-old tree believed to be Robin’s hiding place.

Sherwood Forest

The Major Oak Trail is a 1.5 mile (2.4 km) route that starts near the Major Oak and winds back through the magical forest to the visitor centre.

Greenwood Trail is a 2 mile (3.2 km) route designed to celebrate seasonal change. Perfect for the changes that start in spring, this route will allow runners to experience beautiful colours which erupt during the season.

Wildwood Trail is a 4 mile (6.4 km) route, ideal for experiencing different habitats RSPB is looking after. This trail will not only take you through the trees but also heathland and wood pasture.