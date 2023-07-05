News you can trust since 1952
'Day of discovery' welcomes residents to the newly refurbished Kirkby library and learning centre

Residents are invited to partake in a ‘day of discovery’ at the newly refurbished Kirkby library and learning centre.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 5th Jul 2023, 15:54 BST- 2 min read

Kirkby library and learning centre said it was “thrilled” to announce an inspiring ‘day of discovery’ on Saturday, July 15, from 9.30am-12.30pm.

The official reopening celebration event marks the completion of refurbishment works.

Residents are invited to drop in throughout the morning, meet the library and learning team and have a look around.

Kirkby Library, Ashfield.
Kirkby Library, Ashfield.
There will also be an opportunity to have a go at some of the courses that will be available over the summer, with a chance to win £50 worth of supermarket vouchers.

Coun Chris Huskinson, Ashfield Council executive lead for leisure, health and wellbeing, said: “A library should be a real focal point in the community.

“It’s great to see that Kirkby Library has recently undergone a fantastic refurbishment.

“I encourage people come along to the open day, bring the family, have a look around and join in with some of the free activities.”

Kirkby’s library and learning centre is one of two projects in Ashfield, part of a £62.6 million investment for Kirkby and Sutton from the Government’s Towns Fund.

The refurbishment includes the creation on the upper floor providing digital access and access to technology for the whole community.

Inspire’s Adult Learning team have created a brand new programme of adult and family learning courses for summer with a focus on entry level digital skills.

An updated library layout accommodates the same amount of book stock, children’s library and all the usual favourite activities.

Favourite activities in the community include Rhyme, Rattle, Roll, Craft and Chatter, Reading Groups and Places of Welcome.

There is also a job seeker and employability hub, with information, advice and guidance services on hand.

Visitors can also get involved in community led activity through Inspire’s ‘community makers’ programme.

The refurbishment also consists of meeting space for businesses.

The library team welcome residents to enjoy the day of discovery and browse and try out the new developments on site.

