Newark and Sherwood District Council is putting plans in place and teaming up with partners to tackle a variety of issues.

The event, which will take place on Thursday, June 30, will focus on targeting issues raised by residents, councillors and those identified during a pre-event assessment that was attended by district council officers and local councillors.

The proposed itinerary for the day includes various cleansing activities, safety discussions and activities to tackle environmental offences, in an effort to create a Cleaner, Safer, Greener Newark and Sherwood for local residents to enjoy.

District council officers and councillors at the pre-event assessment

Partners from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue, Waste Investigation Support and Enforcement (WISE), Nottinghamshire Police, and Nottinghamshire County Council (NCC) will be attending the day.

Residents are being invited to join in the event as part of the community litter pick that will run alongside the district council’s deep cleaning operations. The volunteer litter pick will also be attended by students from Bilsthorpe’s Flying High Academy.

Coun Roger Jackson, portfolio holder for Cleaner, Safer, Greener at Newark and Sherwood District Council, said: “I’m looking forward to seeing these plans put in action during the day of action at Bilsthorpe. It will be a fantastically productive event with a huge amount of activities planned to address issues identified in the area.

“Events like this are always a great demonstration of what we can achieve when the District Council, partners, and residents all work together to create a Cleaner, Safer, Greener Newark and Sherwood.”

Coun Bruce Laughton, deputy leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “This is a great example of everybody coming together to tackle issues and take part in activities to improve their area.

"Bilsthorpe has always had a fantastic community spirit and a day of action like this builds on that energy and enthusiasm, strengthening communication between local residents and local service providers, such as councils.”