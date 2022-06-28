The life safety and security systems integrator company has seen first hand the lack of engineering talent entering the industry, and is aiming to offer both comprehensive training as well as more secure career prospects and experience within the rapidly expanding life safety and security industry.

The Apprenticeship Academy will offer a rigorous, 36-month apprenticeship programme to new recruits and aim to give more stable career prospects to young people within the rapidly expanding and demanding life safety and security industry, partner with Skills for Security via multiple office locations, including Mansfield, to offer apprentices a practical alternative to further education and nurture the next generation of multi-skilled engineers and help tackle the youth unemployment spike in the UK.