The day, organised by Newark & Sherwood Council, featured litter-picking, graffiti removal, street cleaning and more.

The event, on June 30, targeted issues raised by residents, councillors and those identified during a pre-event assessment.

Council street cleaning vehicles were out in force, as litter pickers strolled through the village.

Litter pickers ready for action in Bilsthorpe.

Resident Stuart Vincent was among those who volunteered to help pick litter.

The 69-year-old retired police officer said: “I saw a message from the council wanting volunteers.

“It's good to do something to improve your community.”

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service was also involved, with firefighters carrying out safe-and-well checks, speaking to residents about safety in their home.

Firefighters carried out safe-and-well checks as part of the day of action.

Coun Roger Jackson, council portfolio holder for cleaner, safer, greener, said: “Events like this are always a great demonstration of what we can achieve when the council, partners, and residents all work together.”

Coun Bruce Laughton, Nottinghamshire Council deputy leader, said: “This is a great example of everybody coming together to tackle issues and take part in activities to improve their area.

"Bilsthorpe has always had a fantastic community spirit and a day of action like this builds on that energy and enthusiasm, strengthening communication between residents and service providers, such as councils.”

Firefighters chat to some litter-pickers during the day of action.